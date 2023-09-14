Whoopi Goldberg Asks ‘View’ Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin if She’s Pregnant: ‘You Have This Glow’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Whoopi Goldberg got a “vibe” from her co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin during a “Hot Topics” discussion on The View on Thursday, Sep. 14. The EGOT winner, 67, stopped in the middle of a conversation to ask Alyssa, 34, if she was pregnant. The conservative commentator seemed completely surprised after Whoopi asked her the question out of the blue. Coincidentally, the question came on a day that her mother-in-law had come to watch the show.

The ladies were discussing Senator Mitt Romney’s decision that he wouldn’t seek re-election. As Whoopi was seemingly mid-sentence, she looked across the table and asked Alyssa if she was expecting. “Are you pregnant?” the comedian said.

MITT ROMNEY WILL NOT SEEK SECOND TERM: After the senator announced he will not seek a second Senate term, #TheView co-hosts weigh in on him saying it's "time for a new generation of leaders." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/CRPGvxJykg — The View (@TheView) September 14, 2023

Alyssa was definitely taken aback by the question. She started laughing shortly after Whoopi asked. “No! Oh my God. You can’t say that when my mother-in-law is here,” she quipped, pointing to the audience. “Why? Do I look pregnant?”

Sara Haines asked if Whoopi saw a glow, and she nodded. After Alyssa said she wasn’t pregnant, she was very apologetic. “I just got a vibe,” she said. “I’m so sorry.”

While Alyssa denied being pregnant, she did reveal that it’s a decision that she and her husband Justin Griffin have been considering. “I’m very open to being pregnant soon. I am not blessed to be pregnant yet. My husband and I are thinking about it,” she said.

Whoopi continued to be apologetic, and she said that she thought that there was a new “glow” about Alyssa. “Forgive me. You have this—I see a glow,” she said. Alyssa said she’d accept the compliment and told her co-hosts that she would “take a test when I get home just to be sure.”

Amidst the surprising moment, Sunny Hostin had joked about taking “bets at the table.” After Alyssa said that she and her husband were considering it, Sunny sounded excited to plan a View baby shower. Sara had suggested naming the baby “Whoopi.”

After getting sidetracked, the women got back to speaking about Romney’s retirement. Joy Behar did make a joke asking, “Is Romney pregnant?” as they got back on track.