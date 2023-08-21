Amanda Knox Pregnant: Expecting Second Baby with Husband Christopher Robinson

Amanda Knox, 36, is getting ready to be a mother of two. The author and podcaster took to Instagram on Sunday to seemingly announce she’s expecting with husband Christopher Robinson, whom she married in 2018, by sharing a new photo of herself sitting on a park bench while wearing a black and white patterned sleeveless jumpsuit, that showed off her baby bump. Her hair was pulled back and she also wore black shoes and had her legs spread apart as she held a bottle of a beverage, in the snapshot.

“‘Pregspreading’ @oxfordenglishdictionary,” she joked in the caption of the post. It didn’t take long for her followers to respond to the photo with many congratulatory messages and compliments. “Being a parent is the best, baby number two is a whole new adventure. Enjoy!” one follower wrote, while another gushed that they’re “so happy” for her.

Amanda and Christopher’s pregnancy news comes after they welcomed their first child, Eureka Muse, 2, in Oct. 2021. They announced the happy news on their podcast, Labyrinths, at the time, and the proud mom revealed the reason why they decided to keep the pregnancy a secret. “I’m still nervous about the paparazzi bounty on her head,” she said on the episode. “I will say I’m excited to not have to keep pretending not to be a mom. ’Cause it’s like, my brain is just there.”

Amanda was first put into the spotlight back in 2007, when she was wrongfully convicted and exonerated for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, that same year. Meredith, a 21-year-old British exchange student studying in Italy, was found dead in her bedroom in Nov. 2007, and police arrested both Amanda and her boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecito, for the murder, charging them twice and clearing them twice. The ex lovebirds spent a total of four years in prison before being acquitted for good by the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation in 2015.

Known burglar, Rudy Guede, was eventually found guilty of Meredith’s murder after his bloodstained fingerprints were found on her possessions. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison, but the sentence was reduced to 16 years. He served 13 of those years before being released in Nov. 2021.