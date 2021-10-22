Amanda Knox Gave Birth To A Baby Girl ‘Months Ago’ — See 1st Photos Of Daughter Eureka

Amanda Knox and husband Christopher Robinson welcomed a baby girl recently, but held off on sharing the news to avoid a paparazzi circus. See photos of her daughter here!

Amanda Knox has given birth to a baby girl! The 34-year-old shared the news of her birth to the New York Times in a recent interview, revealing that she purposefully told listeners of her podcast, Labyrinths, she was still pregnant to fend off attention. The podcast, which Amanda hosts with husband Christopher Robinson, 39, was used to document their pregnancy journey together, although the new parents didn’t reveal their daughter, Eureka‘s birth date, hoping to avoid a media circus. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE!

“I’m still nervous about the paparazzi bounty on her head,” Amanda shared with the outlet. “I will say I’m excited to not have to keep pretending not to be a mom. ’Cause it’s like, my brain is just there.”

Amanda was famously accused of murdering her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, while studying abroad in Perugia, Italy in 2007. Amanda’s Italian boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecito, was also tried, and the pair were found guilty in 2009, with Amanda sentenced to 25 years in prison. In 2011, their convictions were overturned and they were released, however, they were retried in 2013. After being found guilty yet again in 2014, both Amanda and Raffaele appealed the decision and were ultimately acquitted.