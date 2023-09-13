Kim Zolciak Is Returning to Reality TV Amid Her Messy Split From Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann

Image Credit: Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

Kim Zolciak is making her reality TV comeback amid her ongoing, messy divorce from estranged husband Kroy Biermann.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 45, will appear on VH1’s series The Surreal Life, MTV confirmed on Wednesday, September 13. In addition to Kim, the cast will include Johnny Weir, Josie Canseco, O.T. Genasis, Ally Brooke, Chet Hanks and Macy Gray. The reality show returned in October 2022 after being on hiatus for more than 15 years. The series documents a group of celebrities who live together in a Hollywood Hills home and bond over various activities together.

Previously, Kim teased her Instagram followers that she was returning to the small screen. The Bravo alum posted a photo in June of her and former Keeping Up With the Kardashians television producer Troy Vanderheyden and noted that she was “making moves.”

“One of my favorite humans of all time @troyvandamnit oh how I love you! Making moves,” Kim captioned the post at the time. In response, Troy commented, “I love and cherish you so much. One of the most amazing humans I know. The future is bright!”

Afterward, fans speculated that they would see Kim in a new reality TV role. However, the Don’t Be Tardy alum has been occupied with her messy and public divorce from Kroy, 38. The two married in 2011 and share children KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane in addition to Kim’s daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana.

Kim and Kroy both filed for divorce from each other in early May and made multiple accusations against each other. Among the athlete’s most noteworthy claims was when he alleged that the former Real Housewife had gambled away around $700,000 throughout their marriage.

By July, however, they surprised fans by calling off their divorce. Their reconciliation didn’t stand the test of time, though, and Kroy filed for divorce for the second time in August. In his second filing, the former football player noted that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Nevertheless, Kim recently vowed that she and Kroy were “working on [their] marriage and have been living together as husband and wife.” Yet, Kroy’s attorney denied her claim and informed Us Weekly on Monday, September 11, “I spoke with Kroy regarding the ‘reconciliation’ Kim announced over the weekend. There is no reconciliation. His resolve to see this divorce through to the end has not waivered.”