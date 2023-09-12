Selena Gomez Stuns in Black Bodysuit for Gorgeous Mirror Selfie

Image Credit: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest mirror selfie. The 31-year-old looked gorgeous when she wore a skintight black bodysuit with a super low-cut neckline that showed off ample cleavage.

In the photo, Sels rocked the spaghetti strap one-piece that had high-rise bottoms, putting her toned legs on full display. She opted out of wearing any pants with the one-piece and rocked a full face of glam. Her dark hair was slicked back into a low bun and she added highlighter to her cheeks, intensifying her cheekbones. A pair of diamond earrings tied her entire look together.

Selena has been posting a ton of sexy mirror selfies lately and aside from this one, she recently wore a blue floral Miaou Talia Corset that put her ample cleavage on full display. Once again, she chose not to wear pants, showing off her long, toned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a little black bow tied in the back of her hair.

As if her photos couldn’t get any sexier, Selena also posted a picture of herself wearing a pair of skintight black Calvin Klein Body Boxers with a cropped white tank top. In the photo, Selena had an arm cast on and she pulled at the front of her waistband.

Another one of our favorite looks Selena wore this summer was her blue floral midi dress with a low-cut neckline. In the photo, Selena wore a sleeveless blue floral Dôen midi dress with a ruched bodice and a low-cut scoop neckline. The dress was cinched in at her tiny waist while the rest of the skirt flowed out and she styled her look with a French braided updo and an Anita Ko Large Diamond Hepburn Choker necklace.