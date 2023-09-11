Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is Thriving & You Can Buy The Viral Blush for $20

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

We may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

There are plenty of celebrity beauty brands, but Selena Gomez‘s Rare Beauty has definitely gotten the proper recognition and popularity. With high-quality and reasonably priced products and an impactful mission statement to shed light on mental health, Selena’s killing the game as the founder. One of her most popular products is the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, which is worth all the hype and is the ultimate product you need to add to your makeup collection.

The blush is super pigmented, so applying a minimal amount to each cheek will get the job done to create a rosy and flushed look. It’s an essential step in your makeup routine — it will bring fun and vibrant color to your face and give you a lively and refreshed look. The liquid blush melts seamlessly into your skin and is so easy to blend. Use your favorite makeup tool, whether it’s a beauty blender or brush, or even your fingertips — that’s what Rare Beauty recommends on the website — it’s that easy!

There are so many different shades to choose from, varying from several bright colors for an intense pigment to lighter shades for more of a relaxed look — there are 13 different finishes to choose from! It glides onto your cheeks so easily and layers perfectly, so you can add your other makeup products before and after to still get the radiant finish you’re looking for. Because you only need a small amount, this blush will last you so long and is totally worth the price.

Even better, you can purchase the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush for almost 10% off on Amazon. There’s a reason this blush has gone viral on TikTok and now it’s your turn to try out the hype for yourself — you won’t regret it!