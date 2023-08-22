Selena Gomez Looks Gorgeous In Pretty Blue Sundress Ahead Of New Song Release: Photo

Selena Gomez has been on a roll with her outfits lately and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 31-year-old held on to the last few weeks of summer when she rocked a blue floral midi dress with a low-cut neckline.

In the photo Selena posted, she rocked a sleeveless blue floral Dôen midi dress with a ruched bodice and a low-cut scoop neckline. The dress was cinched in at her tiny waist while the rest of the skirt flowed out and she styled her look with a French braided updo and an Anita Ko Large Diamond Hepburn Choker necklace.

Selena has been posting a ton of photos to social media lately to help promote her new single, “Single Again,” which drops on August 25. Aside from this gorgeous flowy dress, Selena looked stunning when she attended a Karol G concert over the weekend.

For the outing, she rocked a tight black strapless Are You Am I Sunniva Corset tucked into a pair of high-waisted, dark blue wide-leg Eb Denim Outpost Midnight Jeans. She cinched in her tiny waist with a thick black and silver Versace Medusa Heritage Leather Belt and accessorized with a pair of Yvonne Leon Paire De Creoles Bouees Diamants 2 Ors earrings and an Anita Ko Large Diamond Hepburn Choker.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from Sels was her Y2K-inspired ensemble featuring a metallic pink chainmail Fannie Schiavoni Hailey Mesh Mini Dress that had a plunging cowl neckline that revealed her hot pink Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Wicked Unlined Lace Balconette Bra underneath. She topped her look off with massive Versace Greca Hoop Earrings, a slew of James Banks jewels including a butterfly necklace, and a Jennifer Fisher White Freshwater Pearl Necklace.