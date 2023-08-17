Ariana Grande Calls Selena Gomez A ‘Cutie’ In Rare Show Of Love: Watch

Ariana Grande issued a small but significant reaction to Selena Gomez, who played Ariana's hit 'Be Alright' in an Instagram story!

August 17, 2023 11:41PM EDT
Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock / David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande, 30, has nothing but love for Selena Gomez, 31. When Selena recently took to Instagram stories to apply her Rare Beauty brow gel during a car ride, with Ariana’s hit “Be Alright” playing in the background, Ariana reposted the clip with the caption “cutie,” along with a happy, teary-eyed emoji. She also tagged Selena directly, so her fellow pop icon would be aware of the love. In the comments thread of a repost of the clip and Ariana’s reaction, fans went into a frenzy. “MOTHER SUPPORTING MOTHER,” gushed a fan, with another noting in disbelief, “Ariana reposted on her story 🥹 that’s cute.” “We Stan a queen supporting another queen,” a third remarked.

It’s clear Ariana is a fan — in 2016, she was asked about Selena showing up at the American Music Awards during a red-carpet interview, and she gushed. “I just saw her come in, and I hugged her so tight,” Ariana said. “She looked like a princess. I literally almost cried when I saw her.”

While Ariana admitted they hadn’t touched base in a while, she was still clearly starstruck by her fellow pop star. “I haven’t talked to her in a long time so I don’t know what’s going on, but I gave her a huge hug and she looked beautiful, and I’m so happy that she’s here.”

The feeling may well be mutual. In a July 2022 TikTok video, the Only Murders In The Building star shared her morning beauty routine, set to Ariana’s track, “My Hair.” More adorable still, Selena was seen singing along to Ariana’s “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m bored” in a video circulated in 2021. Ariana reportedly again took to Instagram stories to re-share the video. “CUTIES ARE YOU KIDDING @SelenaGomez LOVE YOU,” she wrote at the time.

