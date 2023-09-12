Britney Spears Pole Dances in Crop Top & Thong in Wild New Video: Watch

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 41, relived her MTV VMAs glory days in a wild new pole dancing video on Sept 12! As the awards were in full swing from New Jersey, the pop princess took to Instagram first to recall her original pole dance during the 2000 MTV VMAs, then to do an updated version in a corner of her massive home. In the first post, she shared of pic of the iconic “nude” outfit she wore 23 years ago. “One of my favorite award shows has always been the @vmas !!! I had so many great times on that stage and I’ve even been called the “Queen of @mtv,” she wrote in part.

Then, in a wild dance video, she twerked and writhed in a red crop top, black lacy thong, and white go-go boots to The Black Eyed Peas’ “Electric City.” Brit accessorized with one red fingerless glove, some bracelets, and a choker necklace, and wore her platinum blonde hair in a high ponytail for the energetic and provocative workout sesh.

Fans will remember that Britney shared a tweet on Sept 6, opening up about another iconic VMA’s performance — the one with the snake in 2001. “One of my favorite performances was with an albino python,” she wrote via Twitter, along with a video of the epic performance. “I still remember how scared I felt when I was handed this snake and took the stage!” Britney then teased that she’d open up about it, and many other, in her highly anticipated upcoming book, which is expected to hit shelves on October 24. She teased the same in her Sept 12 throwback post.

Meanwhile, all eyes are fixed on Brit amid her divorce from estranged husband Sam Asghari, 29. Since the announcement, she’s added an adorable puppy to her family, danced in Cabo San Lucas, and contemplated reconciling with her father, who infamously headed up her restrictive 13 year legal conservatorship.