Britney Spears Rocks Plunging Red Dress In Cabo 3 Weeks After Sam Asghari Divorce: Photos

Britney Spears, 41, looked like she was having the time of her life in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Sunday. The singer, who recently made headlines for her divorce from Sam Asghari, was photographed hanging out at Baha Diablo as she mingled and danced with her bodyguard and a female friend. She wore a stylish red mini dress with a ruffled shoulder and front section and a plunging neckline.

The beauty also had her long blonde hair partly up but mostly down and accessorized her look with a black choker necklace and sunglasses. At one point, Britney, her bodyguard, and her friend switched locations in the area and spent the night conversing while continuing to bust some moves along the way.

In addition to having fun during the outing, Britney took to Instagram to share multiple videos of herself dancing in a different red mini dress. It was strapless in the shoulder area and had arm sleeves. It also tied in the front, and she paired it with white boots. She seemed to have the same black choker necklace on, and her hair was in a similar style.

Once Britney’s Cabo photos were published, she shared one and admitted she felt “embarrassed” about the outing and didn’t really want to be seen. “I’m embarrassed as hell !!! Like a lost idiot I heard music and horns from my car 🚗 !!! I walked in like a deer in headlights and had no idea I was being recorded from all sides !!!” she exclaimed in the caption. “I’m only human and I have no idea what the hell is going on with my hair but I made a pit stop in Mexico 🇲🇽 !!! I’m headed to Italy 🇮🇹 now to grab my favorite spaghetti and meat BALLS 🍝 !!! I know the owner there so hopefully he can get me in through the back door 🤕🤦🏼‍♀️ !!!”

Britney’s latest outing and video posts come just three weeks after it was reported that she and Sam split after one year of marriage. Sam filed for divorce on Aug. 16 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause. He also confirmed the split in a post on Aug. 17. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote in a statement. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”