Jennifer Aniston Rocks a Black Bikini & Goes Makeup-Free During Her ‘Summertime’ Vacation

Image Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston had a blast with her friends as she enjoyed a summer vacation. The Just Go With It actress, 54, was all smiles as she showed off a few different looks from her getaway with friends on Instagram on Sunday, Sep. 10. In a video included in her “summertime photo dump,” she sported a black string bikini as she walked through some trees in the sand and smiled with her friends.

In the clip, Jennifer holds a drink and carries a bag with a towel wrapped around her waist. She also sported a beige sun hat. At the end of the video, she smiled at the camera to reveal her makeup-free look with a large pair of sunglasses. Besides the bikini video, Jennifer showed off quite a few of her stylish vacation looks, including an ivory dress for a night out with her pals, and another little black dress in a group selfie.

The other photos included shots of her dogs and photos with friends, which included comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. There were also shots of fruit, her receiving some sort of interesting treatment and a bowl of peaches.

Jennifer looked fab in all the photos from the summertime set. Back in August, she opened up about some of her beauty secrets in an interview with WSJ Magazine. One of the most surprising revelations was that an aesthetician had recommended a salmon-sperm facial to her. She also shared that she felt like peptide injections were going to be helpful with anti-aging going forward. “I do think that’s the future,” she said.

In that same interview, Jennifer also opened up about having difficulties in relationships, and she got frank about what elements are hard for her. “It’s just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want. And it’s still a challenge for me in a relationship. I’m really good at every other job I have, and that’s sort of the one area that’s a little…,” she said.