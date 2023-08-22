Jennifer Aniston Rocks Daisy Dukes While Revealing She Had A Salmon-Sperm Facial

Jennifer Aniston just landed the cover of WSJ. Magazine’s Fall Woman’s Style issue and she looked incredible in a slew of stunning outfits. The 54-year-old slayed the cover in a pair of distressed daisy dukes and a cropped jacket with nothing underneath.

On the cover, Jennifer showed off her incredible figure in a vintage tweed Chanel jacket that was cropped and left unzipped revealing her toned upper body. She styled the jacket with a pair of vintage Levi’s shorts that were ripped up on the hems and she topped her look off with a Celine by Hedi Slimane necklace.

In another photo from the shoot, Jennifer looked classy in a cropped black sweater on top of a white button-down shirt styled with a pair of black trousers. Jennifer opted out of any makeup and had her hair down and parted in the middle in a blowout. Perhaps our favorite outfit from the shoot though was her skintight, strapless black dress. The dress was completely cut out on one side of the skirt, revealing her incredibly toned, bare leg through the hip-high slit.

Not only did Jennifer look gorgeous throughout the photoshoot, but she also divulged her beauty secrets, one of which was shocking. Jennifer told the magazine how an aesthetician recommended a salmon-sperm facial to her.

She told the magazine how she was shocked, explaining, “First of all, I said, ‘Are you serious? How do you get salmon’s sperm?'” While she admitted she’s not certain whether or not the facial actually did anything to show results, she did admit that she weekly peptide injections do help and are key to anti-aging. “I do think that’s the future,” she said about the injections.

To read the rest of the interview and see all of the photos, you can pick up the magazine when it hits newsstands on Saturday, September 2.