Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Had A ‘Wall Of Caviar’ & More At 2000 Wedding, Michael Rapaport Reveals

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s wedding was the height of luxury. Michael Rapaport revealed he was one of the guests at the 2000 nuptials during his appearance on the August 13 edition of Watch What Happens Live. “I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding. They had a wall of caviar,” the 53-year-old said. “I still have some saved over!”

Host Andy Cohen was surprised by the mention and asked the actor why he’d never disclosed before that he’d gone to the star-studded wedding. “Well, we dropped it now and I’m still eating the caviar from there — I was shoving it down,” Michael continued. “Billy Preston performed. A lot of bucks there.”

Michael was a mutual friend of both Brad and Jen. Michael and Brad worked together on the 1993 film True Romance. He crossed paths with Jennifer when he guest-starred in several episodes of Friends in 1999. Michael played Gary, a police officer who dated Phoebe in season 5.

Jennifer and Brad, who met in 1994, got married in Malibu on July 29, 2000. In addition to Michael, celebrities like Jennifer’s Friends co-stars, Ed Norton, Salma Hayek, Cameron Diaz, and more attended the couple’s $1 million wedding. Unfortunately, Hollywood’s golden couple would split just 5 years later. Brad went on to marry Angelina Jolie, while Jennifer married Justin Theroux. Both of those marriages have ended.

Despite Brad and Jennifer’s marriage not enduring like the caviar, they remain friends today. They famously reunited at the 2020 SAG Awards, and the pictures should be framed in the Met. After appearing onscreen together to raise money for Sean Penn’s nonprofit in September 2020, Jennifer revealed the status of her relationship with her ex.

“Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends,” The Morning Show actress said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “And we speak and there’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be,” she continued. “We had fun, and it was for a great cause, CORE.”