Jennifer Aniston, 54, Reveals The One Comment She Doesn’t Like When People Tell Her She ‘Looks Great’

Jennifer Aniston is revealed the one compliment she doesn’t like: when people tell her she looks great for her age. The 54-year-old actress says that she wants the comment to be, “You look great – period” in a new interview with British Vogue. “It drives me bananas. I can’t stand it. That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well you’re at that stage, so for your age…’ I don’t even understand what it means,” the Friends icon, who is known for her diet and fitness regime, added.

“I’m in better shape than I was in my twenties. I feel better in my mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 per cent better,” she also said to the publication in the same interview, referencing the early years of the famed NBC sitcom. When the show premiered back in 1994, Jennifer was just 25-years-old. The series was her major breakout role, and she stayed in the role of Rachel Greene for a decade until Friends wrapped in 2004. Although the original cast has not reprised their characters for a reboot, all six actors did come together for a interview style reunion on HBO Max with James Corden in 2021 — and many fans remarked on Twitter that Jennifer had barely aged a day!

In another recent interview, Jennifer — who is collaborating with fitness brand Pvolve — revealed that she has also changed her perspective on working out. “When you’re in a mindset of, ‘I need to do 45 minutes of cardio or I won’t get a good workout,’ it’s daunting,” she said to InStyle magazine. “I believed it for so long. I just burnt out and broke my body,” she also revealed, adding that she now avoids exercises that are “too repetitive.”

“My physical therapist gave me a Barbie doll that’s covered in Kinesio tape,” the New York native confessed. “It’s a silly mental image until you realize the purpose of all that tape is ‘to show every injury I’ve had in the last 15 years’,” she explained of the gift, that also served to show Jennifer that there is such a thing as overdoing it.

In December 2022, the Murder Mystery star also made a splash with her cover shoot for the final print cover of Allure where she more a vintage 1996 micro bikini top by Chanel.