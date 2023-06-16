Jennifer Aniston Helps Courteney Cox Celebrate 59th Birthday With Girls’ Night Out

Jennifer Aniston helped her BFF Courteney Cox celebrate her 59th birthday while out to dinner in Malibu with some girlfriends.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 16, 2023 2:51PM EDT
courteney cox
View gallery
Courteney Cox Chanel NRDC dinner, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Jun 2018 WEARING CHANEL
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Beloved 'Friends' character Monica Geller turns 59! Actress Courteney Cox celebrated her 59th birthday in Malibu's Soho House with her friends Jennifer Aniston and Mary McCormack. Cox arrived there around 7:30Pm and left at 11PM. Pictured: Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Mary McCormack BACKGRID USA 16 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa KudrowCourteney Cox honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 27 Feb 2023
Image Credit: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are seriously BFF goals and they proved that when they celebrated Courteney turning 59 on her actual birthday on June 15. The Friends co-stars went out for a girls’ night to Soho House in Malibu when they rocked casual but stylish outfits.

jennifer aniston
Jennifer Aniston at Courteney Cox’s birthday party on June 15, 2023. (The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID)

For the outing, Courteney rocked a pair of fitted, straight-leg black leather pants with a long, plunging V-neck black blouse and a light-wash denim jacket on top. She accessorized her look with a pair of black leather peep-toe heels, oversized aviator sunglasses, and a black purse. As for Jen, she wore head-to-toe black including a long-sleeve black top. The girls were also joined by their friend and fellow actress, Mary McCormack, who wore a pair of super baggy light-wash jeans with a black sweater and a brown plaid blazer.

jennifer aniston
Courteney Cox with friends at her birthday party on June 15. (The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID)

The birthday celebrations for Courteney didn’t stop there. In fact, Jen posted a slideshow of photos and videos of the BFFs hanging out during their younger years to today with the caption, “I’d like to take a moment and wish my dearest CC the happiest of birthdays. If you’ve been lucky enough to know her, you know how incredible she is. The biggest heart and most generous of humans. I love you, Cox-N-Hammer! Happy birthday!” Courteney immediately commented on the post, “I love you Jenny Louise,” with three black heart emojis.

Jen has had a busy week and aside from celebrating Courteney’s birthday, she also announced she joined the fitness company, Pvolve. She posted a slew of photos of herself looking fabulous while working out and wearing an array of crop tops and skintight, high-waisted leggings that put her toned abs and tiny waist on full display.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad