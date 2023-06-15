Jennifer Aniston Kisses Courteney Cox In Birthday Tribute Photo: She Is ‘Incredible’

Although it’s been proven time and time again, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox really are friends! Jennifer took to her Instagram on Thursday, June 15 to share a sweet birthday tribute to her former Friends co-star, who turned the big 59. Alongside the cutest throwback snap of the besties, the Morning Show star, 54, wrote, “I’d like to take a moment and wish my dearest CC the happiest of birthdays.”

“If you’ve been lucky enough to know her, you know how incredible she is,” Jennifer continued. “The biggest heart and most generous of humans. I love you, Cox-N-Hammer! Happy Birthday ❤️🥳🎈” In the pic, as seen here, Jennifer plants a kiss on Courteney as they go in for a hug, proving that they really will be there for each other, just like in the show’s theme song!

Jennifer and Courteney have been as thick as thieves for decades after first working together on Friends in 1994. Since then, they have shown off their tight friendship with vacations together, mini-reunions and even Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies. In February, Jennifer got emotional at Courteney’s Walk of Fame ceremony, where she leaned on Courteney and David Arquette‘s daughter, Coco Arquette, for comfort.

Of course, Jen also had a few kind words to offer for Courteney, as she said that being friends with Courteney is “to be family with Courteney”. She continued, “From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, and interested in everything about you.”

The heartwarming speech was followed by their Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow chiming in, adding, “You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and, what’s most important, a truly good and decent human being… Thank you for enriching our lives personally.”

Jen even took to her Instagram to share a photo of the three amazing women together at the Walk of Fame ceremony. Alongside it she wrote, “Very proud of our girl @courteneycoxofficial today. I love these women with literally every ounce of my heart and soul ❤️” Talk about BFFs!