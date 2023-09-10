Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Sheer Dress With Belt & Slit At Ralph Lauren NYFW Show

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez, 54, was one of the best dressed attendees at a Ralph Lauren show during New York Fashion Week on Friday night. The talented star sat front row at the event, which was called A Barn Grows in Brooklyn, at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City, and wore a stunning light silver sheer dress. The stylish choice had long sleeves with a plunging neckline, ruffles, and a slit.

The beauty also accessorized with a brown belt around her waist and added light pink platform heels. She had her long, wavy hair down and parted in the middle, and carried a clutch purse that went perfectly with her outfit. She confidently posed on the red carpet of the event and mingled among other celebrity guests.

In addition to Jennifer, the Ralph Lauren show brought out various other stars, including Laura Dern, Meghann Fahy, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, James Marsden, Julianne Moore, Sofia Richie, Gabrielle Union and more. The Selena actress was photographed sitting down and posing with many of them, and looked as happy as could be. Her husband, Ben Affleck, didn’t appear to be at the event.

Before Jennifer turned heads during NYFW, she made headlines for sharing a gorgeous photo of herself laying in bed and wearing green lingerie. She flashed a slight smile and aside from eyeliner, appeared to wear little, if any, makeup. Her hair was also down and full of volume.

Just over a month ago, Jennifer celebrated her 54th birthday by wearing a bikini that helped show off her incredible body. She posed outside in the two-piece and accessorized with gold jewelry, including several bracelets and thick hoop earrings. She also wore a thick necklace and topped off the look with a black hat that helped keep the sun out of her eyes. A second outfit included a sparkly silver dress that she wore for a special outdoor gathering.