Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s Daughter, 8, Looks Just Like Her On Runway During NYFW

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 35, was a proud mom this week, when her daughter Giovanna, 8, walked the runway at a show during New York Fashion Week. The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram to share several photos and video clips of her mini me as she confidently strutted her stuff at the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show. The post also included an adorable photo of the mother and daughter posing on the red carpet of the event.

Snooki wore a dark brown silky top under a long-sleeved black cardigan, blue shorts, and black wedge platforms. She had her hair down and also rocked a bedazzled crossbody purse. Giovanna donned a short-sleeved purple top under a denim vest, black pants, and black and white sneakers. She also had her hair down and flashed a big smile during the photo op.

Giovanna also changed into a light gray hoodie with shorts as she walked the runway with other kids her age. “So proud of my beautiful baby girl! You can do it all my baby!✨ (you can totally tell I’m a cheer mom with me yelling),” Snooki captioned her post.

Before Snooki shared Giovanna’s fun and memorable moment this week, she shared photos from her son Lorenzo‘s 11th birthday party last month. The beauty shares Lorenzo as well as Giovanna and son Angelo, 4, with her husband Jionni LaValle. In the post, which can be seen below, the family happily smiled and posed in front of Lorenzo’s birthday cake.

“HAPPY 11TH BIRTHDAY to my Lorenzo! My first baby to make me a mother. I fricken love you! So proud of everything you do. Thank you for choosing me to be ur mawma. STOP GROWING 😩,” Snooki wrote in the caption.

When Snooki isn’t gushing over her children with photos, she’s sharing her own selfies. The MTV personality recently shared a mirror selfie in which she’s dressed in a “Snooki costume” that featured an animal print mini dress and furry leg warmers with matching sneakers. The look is being sold and she promoted it to her fans.