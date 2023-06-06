Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s 3 Kids Look So Grown Up At Daughter Giovanna’s First Communion: Photos

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 35, celebrated a milestone in her daughter Giovanna‘s life recently and took to Instagram to share the memorable moment with her fans. The Jersey Shore star revealed that the seven-year-old recently had her First Communion ceremony, and posted several photos of her family, including her growing sons, Lorenzo, 10, and Angelo, 4, at the celebration. In the snapshots, Giovanna happily posed in her pretty white dress and veil with many people who were involved in the special day.

One photo adorably showed her standing outside while in the middle of her two brothers, who were dressed to impress. Lorenzo wore a gray vest over a collared shirt and matching pants and Angelo rocked a black tuxedo T-shirt and shorts. There was also a nice photo of the proud mom and dad, Jionni LaValle posing together and one of Snooki posing with Giovanna and Lorenzo while standing in front of the former’s cake.