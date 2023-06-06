Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s 3 Kids Look So Grown Up At Daughter Giovanna’s First Communion: Photos

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 35, celebrated a milestone in her daughter Giovanna‘s life recently and took to Instagram to share the memorable moment with her fans. The Jersey Shore star revealed that the seven-year-old recently had her First Communion ceremony, and posted several photos of her family, including her growing sons, Lorenzo, 10, and Angelo, 4, at the celebration. In the snapshots, Giovanna happily posed in her pretty white dress and veil with many people who were involved in the special day.
One photo adorably showed her standing outside while in the middle of her two brothers, who were dressed to impress. Lorenzo wore a gray vest over a collared shirt and matching pants and Angelo rocked a black tuxedo T-shirt and shorts. There was also a nice photo of the proud mom and dad, Jionni LaValle posing together and one of Snooki posing with Giovanna and Lorenzo while standing in front of the former’s cake.
“God bless my baby girl Giovanna Marie🕊️,” Snooki captioned the post before her fans shared several comments. Some of them congratulated Giovanni while others pointed out how quickly the reality beauty’s kids are growing. “So sweet,” one fan wrote, while another wrote, “What a beautiful little princess. What a pretty dress. God bless.”
Snooki’s latest post about Giovanna’s special day comes less than a week after she shared a post in honor of Angelo’s fourth birthday. It included precious photos of him and his siblings during a fun day out. “Happy 4th birthday to my squishy baby! Hope you had the best day with sharks, whales and habachi! Love you forever & always 🐋💕,” the doting parent wrote in the caption.
In a separate post, she also shared a great family photo of her and Jionni with their three kids during the shark-themed birthday celebration. They had a shark cake in front of them and shark party decorations in the background. “MY ANGELO SQUISHY IS TURNING 4🥹 of course we had a whale shark orca party 🐳🐋🦈 brb, crying,” Snooki emotionally wrote alongside it.