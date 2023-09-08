Vanessa Hudgens Talks Wedding Planning With Cole Tucker: ‘So Expensive’

Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens, 34, is preparing to walk down the aisle soon as she is set to wed MLB star Cole Tucker, 27. During her latest interview with PEOPLE on Sept. 8, the High School Musical star dished about how her wedding planning is going nearly one year after their engagement. “It’s wild,” she quipped to the outlet. “It’s crazy, the industry of weddings.”

Although the brunette beauty was shocked by many aspects of wedding planning, she was most taken aback by the price tag of bridal gowns. “My best friend is getting married as well,” Vanessa continued. “And she’s going through it and I was just like, ‘My God, dresses are so expensive.’ It’s nuts.” The 34-year-old also admitted that the entire process leading up to the big day has been “kind of mind-blowing.”

The Spring Breakers star and the Colorado Rockies shortstop first sparked romance rumors in Nov. 2020, about two years prior to their engagement. Even though Vanessa and her soon-to-be husband got engaged in the fall of 2022, she did not confirm the news until Feb. 2023. She took to Instagram just ahead of Valentine’s Day to show off her giant engagement ring. “YES. We couldn’t be happier,” she captioned the loved-up photos. In the second slide, Vanessa showed off the sparkler amid a backdrop of Paris’ Eiffel Tower.

Most recently, Vanessa gushed over her man via Instagram on Aug. 12. She took to the social media app to share a photo of herself and Cole at one of his recent baseball games. “Hehe,” she captioned the post, along with a heart-face and champagne bottle emoji. Soon after she shared the adorable post with her 50.8 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react. “She is so deserving of a love that’s true,” one admirer penned, while another added, “These smiles make me happy.”

Prior to Cole, the starlet famously dated Elvis star Austin Butler, 32, from 2011 until their 2020 breakup. The Hollywood heartthrob has since moved on and is dating model Kaia Gerber, 22. Cindy Crawford‘s daughter and Austin were first linked in 2021 and made their official debut as a couple in May 2022 while at the Met Gala. Most recently, Austin and Vanessa were spotting crossing paths while attending the Oscars in Mar. 2023.