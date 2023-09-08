Eva Longoria, 48, Sizzles in Tiny White Bikini in Gorgeous New Photos on the Beach in Miami

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Saying goodbye to summer! Eva Longoria, 48, said her farewell to summer on Sept. 7 by sharing a carousel of photos via Instagram from her time in Miami. The Desperate Housewives alum sizzled on the beach in a tiny white bikini on the third slide. She styled her beach ensemble with a black tracker hat that read “TEQUILA” and a dainty necklace around her neck. Eva notably posed alongside her son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, 5, as they soaked up the sun.

“Miami things,” she captioned the post, along with a palm tree and a flamingo emoji. The sweet summer roundup included a few other adorable moments with Santiago and his famous momma. In the first slide, the five-year-old and Eva cozied up in bed as they took a break from their summer fun. Later, in the fourth slide, her son looked dapper in a blue collared shirt and green shorts. The brunette bombshell welcomed her son in 2018 with her husband, José Bastón, 55.

Soon after the starlet shared the photos with her 9.6 million followers, many of them flooded the comments with their reactions and compliments. “I love it!!! You guys look like you’re having such a wonderful time y ese chulo!!! Mama you’re in trouble!!” one admirer gushed, while another added, “Omg… Santi looks like a little man!!” A couple of separate fans couldn’t help but notice just how much alike Eva and her son look. “Santi is a copy of you,” one wrote, while another chimed in with, “Twins!!”

This is not her first bikini post in recent weeks either, as Eva wowed in a hot-pink swimsuit at the beach on Sept. 4! The 48-year-old took to Instagram once more earlier this week to showoff a photo of her one-piece swimsuit that channeled her inner Barbie. “Enjoying these last few days of summer,” the Casa Del Sol Tequila founder captioned the beach post. In the snapshot, Eva looked stunning in a plunging swimsuit complete with a beach fedora hat and black sunglasses.

Once again, her followers couldn’t help but compliment Eva on her bikini photo and her chic MYRASWIM ensemble. “Sexy momma,” one admirer penned, while another swooned, “Very beautiful and stunning.” Meanwhile, her pal, Lisa Vidal, also complimented Eva on her Labor Day post. “Haaaawwttt [sic] mami!!”, the 58-year-old wrote. Prior to that, Eva gifted her followers with another bikini post after she shared a carousel of photos from her recent swim on Aug. 13. “Sunday Funday,” she captioned the post at the time.

