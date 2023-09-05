Eva Longoria Rocks Plunging Pink Swimsuit As She Enjoys The ‘Last Few Days Of Summer’

Eva Longoria is still holding on to the last licks of summer and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 48-year-old shared a photo of herself wearing a hot pink Myra Swim one-piece while taking a walk on the beach.

In the photo, Eva wore the plunging pink one-piece swimsuit that had a zipper down the front which she chose to leave unzipped, revealing ample cleavage. The bottom half of the swimsuit had high-cut bottoms that put her toned legs on display and she accessorized with a tan straw hat and black sunglasses. The actress posted the beach photo with the caption, “Enjoying these last few days of summer.”

Eva has been rocking a slew of sexy swimsuits this summer and just recently, she showed off her rock-hard abs and toned legs in a tiny green string bikini while taking a dip in the pool. Eva posted the slideshow of photos wearing a green GOI bikini that left little to the imagination. In the pictures, Eva wore a small green triangle bikini top that put her ample cleavage and underboob on full display. She styled the top with matching low-rise bottoms that had skinny straps on the sides of her hips. She topped her look off with a pair of black sunglasses and wet hair as she was pictured coming out of the water.

Aside from this look, Eva showed off her toned figure while on vacation in Marbella, Spain, where she rocked a bunch of fabulous outfits, each one better than the next. Aside from this bikini, she recently rocked a gray and white checkered Louis Vuitton Damier Azul Bikini underneath a long-sleeve tie-dye Marie France Van Damme Sheer Maxi Dress cover-up with a plunging neckline.