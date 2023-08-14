Eva Longoria, 48, Slays In Tiny Green Bikini For ‘Sunday Funday’: Photo

Eva Longoria always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 48-year-old showed off her rock-hard abs and toned legs in a tiny green string bikini while taking a dip in the pool.

Eva posted a slideshow of photos with the caption, “Sunday Funday,” while wearing a green GOI bikini that left little to the imagination. In the pictures, Eva wore an extremely small green triangle bikini top that put her ample cleavage and underboob on full display. She styled the top with matching low-rise bottoms that had skinny straps on the sides of her hips. She topped her look off with a pair of black sunglasses and wet hair as she was pictured coming out of the water.

Eva has been vacationing in Marbella, Spain and while she’s been away, she’s been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits, each one better than the next. Aside from this bikini, she recently rocked a gray and white checkered Louis Vuitton Damier Azul Bikini underneath a long-sleeve tie-dye Marie France Van Damme Sheer Maxi Dress cover-up with a plunging neckline. Not only did Eva wear bikinis, she also rocked stylish one-pieces including her one-shoulder white Louisa Ballou Plunge Swimsuit. She styled the suit with a straw hat and a gold medallion necklace.

Another one of our favorite suits from her trip was her bright yellow Myra Swim Dias One Piece that had a super low-cut V-neckline. The high-rise swimsuit was cut out on the sides and back revealing sideboob and her toned legs. On top of the bathing suit, she wore a sheer yellow linen button-down shirt that she left unbuttoned.