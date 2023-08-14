Eva Longoria, 48, Slays In Tiny Green Bikini For ‘Sunday Funday’: Photo

Eva Longoria looked stunning when she showed off her incredible figure in a tiny green bikini while hanging out by the pool.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 14, 2023 9:13AM EDT
eva longoria
View gallery
Singer Jennifer Lopez hits the pool with her entourage at their hotel in Miami, Florida on August 30, 2012. Lopez enjoyed tanning and relaxing on the lounge chairs while her son Max, daughter Emme and her boyfriend Casper Smart took a dip and played in the pool. Pictured: JENNIFER LOPEZ,CASPER SMART,JENNIFER LOPEZ CASPER SMART Ref: SPL428259 300812 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Saint Barthelemy, SAINT BARTHELEMY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Heidi Klum soaks up the sun while vacationing with Tom Kaulitz and his brother Bill Kaulitz in St. Barts. The model was seen relaxing on a pink mermaid float while enjoying a holiday on the Caribbean island. The 49 year old former VS model slipped her stunning figure into a cheeky pink string bikini for the outing and was seen in a Grecian style coverup and wide brim sunhat as she walked on the beach. Pictured: Tom Kaulitz, Bill Kaulitz, Heidi Klum BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Eva Longoria hits the beach with her husband José Bastón and their 4 year old son Santiago Enrique Bastón while on vacation in Marbella, Spain **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 15 Oct 2022 Pictured: Eva Longoria hits the beach with José Bastón and their 4 year old son Santiago Enrique Bastón while on vacation in Marbella, Spain. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA907858_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Juan Carlos Dominguez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 48-year-old showed off her rock-hard abs and toned legs in a tiny green string bikini while taking a dip in the pool.

Eva posted a slideshow of photos with the caption, “Sunday Funday,” while wearing a green GOI bikini that left little to the imagination. In the pictures, Eva wore an extremely small green triangle bikini top that put her ample cleavage and underboob on full display. She styled the top with matching low-rise bottoms that had skinny straps on the sides of her hips. She topped her look off with a pair of black sunglasses and wet hair as she was pictured coming out of the water.

Eva has been vacationing in Marbella, Spain and while she’s been away, she’s been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits, each one better than the next. Aside from this bikini, she recently rocked a gray and white checkered Louis Vuitton Damier Azul Bikini underneath a long-sleeve tie-dye Marie France Van Damme Sheer Maxi Dress cover-up with a plunging neckline. Not only did Eva wear bikinis, she also rocked stylish one-pieces including her one-shoulder white Louisa Ballou Plunge Swimsuit. She styled the suit with a straw hat and a gold medallion necklace.

Another one of our favorite suits from her trip was her bright yellow Myra Swim Dias One Piece that had a super low-cut V-neckline. The high-rise swimsuit was cut out on the sides and back revealing sideboob and her toned legs. On top of the bathing suit, she wore a sheer yellow linen button-down shirt that she left unbuttoned.

ad