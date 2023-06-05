Eva Longoria Says She’d Be ‘First To Sign Up’ For A ‘Desperate Housewives’ Reboot: Status Of A Revival Revealed

Eva Longoria is ready to revisit her Desperate Housewives character of Gabby Solis. “I would be the first to sign up for a reboot. I miss Gabby so much! I miss being Gabby Solis,” she gushed to Mario Lopez during an interview for Access. Unfortunately, Eva, 42, said she knows for a fact that the show’s creator, Marc Cherry, would not be up for it.

“Marc wouldn’t do it, our creator. I’ve talked to him several times,” Eva revealed. “He feels like there’s no, ‘Why now?’ Like, for the sake of a reboot, he wouldn’t do it,” she explained. “He wants to know, like, ‘What do I have to say with these characters that we haven’t already fully mined?'”

Further explaining Marc’s viewpoint, Eva added, “You know, I come from the generation of 24 episodes a year for a decade of our lives. Like, there’s no more six-episode per season stuff that there is now. This was like 24 episodes a year. We fully mined those characters.”

The mother of one also noted that she doesn’t think the show is shocking enough for today’s climate. “Back then, 20 years ago, we were saying something about ageism and we were saying something about … being a housewife … it was shocking,” she reflected. “There was a lot of things that we said and did that was groundbreaking and I don’t think it is now. Now it’s like the norm.”

Eva also joked that her character has no one else to have sex with, which is another problem. “Like I slept with everybody. I was like, ‘What do we do now?'” she laughed.

Desperate Housewives debuted in 2004 and aired eight seasons through 2012. Eva starred alongside Brenda Strong, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Nicollette Sheridan, Teri Hatcher, and Vanessa Williams. The show was a commentary on suburban life and followed a group of women who lived on Wisteria Lane through the perspective of Mary Alice Young, who committed suicide out of fear that her deepest secrets would be exposed.

Felicity, who was involved in the college admissions scandal in 2019, previously said Desperate Housewives doesn’t need a reboot. “I think we used up all the narrative there is and I think it’s just going to be a cherished memory,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. “It certainly is for me.”