Eva Longoria Snuggles Son Santiago, 4, At ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Film Premiere In Mexico: Photos

Eva Longoria, 48, brought her adorable son Santiago, 4, to her latest career-related event this week, The actress and the tot attended a premiere event for her new movie, Flamin’ Hot in Mexico City, Mexico and looked so sweet together while sharing the memorable moment. Eva wore a gorgeous sleeveless black dress with a slit, and clear heels as some of her hair was pulled back in a ponytail with some strands hanging loose, while Santiago wore a polo style shirt with orange, purple, and green dinosaur prints and black shorts.

In addition to taking photos on the carpet of the event, Eva was photographed while sitting in a chair during an interview session. Santiago sat on her lap during that part of the event, and held a stuffed animal toy. His longer hair and white sneakers were on full display, and he looked relaxed as his mom chatted in front of a crowd.

In addition to spending time with her son at the event, Eva posed for photos with Flamin’ Hot‘s leading actor, Jesse Garcia. He looked stylish in a short-sleeved blue patterned button-down shirt and maroon pants. He also wore black boots with brown sections at the tops of them.

Before Eva and Santiago wowed at the Mexico event, she made headlines for admitting she misses her Desperate Housewives character Gabby Solis and may even be up for a reboot of the series in the future. “I would be the first to sign up for a reboot. I miss Gabby so much! I miss being Gabby Solis,” she told Mario Lopez during a recent interview for Access. However, she also said that she doesn’t think the show’s creator, Marc Cherry, would be up for doing it.

“Marc wouldn’t do it, our creator. I’ve talked to him several times,” she explained. “He feels like there’s no, ‘Why now?’ Like, for the sake of a reboot, he wouldn’t do it,” she explained. “He wants to know, like, ‘What do I have to say with these characters that we haven’t already fully mined?’”