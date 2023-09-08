Danny Masterson’s Cringeworthy Conan Interview Resurfaces After Prison Sentence for Rape

Image Credit: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

Following Danny Masterson’s 30-year prison sentence on two counts of rape, an old interview with Conan O’Brien has resurfaced. In a clip from the 2004 interview, the That 70s Show star, 47, made a joke that has aged poorly in retrospect, and Conan, 60, joked that Danny would be “caught soon.” Many people have been sharing the video on social media, after the actor was sentenced.

Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life for raping 2 women….Conan knew pic.twitter.com/KEE596oqdl — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 7, 2023

In the interview, the actor was speaking about growing up on Long Island and having trouble losing the accent for certain words. “My friend Bodhi Elfman, he always teases me and he says, ‘Hi, my name’s Danny Masterson. Would you like to touch my balls?’ He does an imitation of me,” he said, emphasizing “balls” with a heavy Long Island accent.

After some laughter, Conan redirected the conversation to speak about the cringe-worthy question that Danny used as his example. “Why are you asking people to do that? That’s the more important question,” he said. The actor responded by joking, “I mean, you got ’em. You know what I mean? Everybody should grab them.”

As the laughter died down, Conan got one last jab in about the remark. “I’ve heard about you, and you’ll be caught soon,” he quipped.

Danny was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday, Sep. 7. He had been found guilty of two counts of rape following a trial in May. The Ranch star had faced three charges, and the third count left the jury in a deadlock. Following the sentencing, his lawyer Shawn Holley announced that she planned to challenge the verdict while speaking to reporters. “The errors which occurred in this case are substantial and, unfortunately, led to verdicts which are not supported by the evidence,” she said. “Though we have great respect for the jury in this case and for our system of justice overall, sometimes, they get it wrong. And that’s what happened here.”