Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Shows Off His Abs While Posing Shirtless With Wife Sam, 56

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Sam Taylor-Johnson, 56, has a great view everyday being married to Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33. Aaron’s Hollywood hottie status was reinforced by his wife when she posted several shirtless photos of the Bullet Train actor to Instagram on September 7. Aaron showed off his perfect abs while wearing a pair of black shorts, white socks, and white sneakers. The British actor lovingly wrapped his arm around his film director wife, who wore a black top and black jean shorts for the impromptu photoshoot.

Sam and her shirtless husband posed in front of building in two of the photos from her post. In another snapshot, the couple each leaned against a big palm tree with a large house behind them. Sam also included a solo picture of her posing in her chic outfit and a picture of a dormant volcano from far away. “Summer romance,” Sam captioned her photo dump, with a heart emoji.

Aaron and his wife have been married since since 2012 and they have two daughters together, Wylda, 13, and Romy, 9. Sam has two older daughters, Angelica, 26, and Jessie, 17, from her previous marriage to art dealer Jay Jopling. In a recent interview with Esquire, Aaron made rare remarks about his marriage and revealed that he predicted he’d be a “young father” even before he met Sam. “I knew I was going to have many kids,” he said.

Aaron has also spoken out against the criticism of the large age gap that separates him and his wife. “I grew up pretty quickly — I left school at 15. I had a totally different upbringing from my kids, so when I met Sam I’d already lived a life far beyond that of most of my contemporaries — I didn’t relate to anyone my age,” Aaron told The Telegraph in Aug. 2019. “I just feel that we’re on the same wavelength.”

As one of the hottest guys in Hollywood, Aaron looks extra buff right now because of the training he did for his upcoming Marvel movie Kraven The Hunter. When the film’s official poster came out in June, Sam gushed over her husband and his chiseled abs for the movie on Instagram. “Craving my Hunter,” she wrote with a lion emoji, while sharing the poster on her account.

Aaron shared the film’s poster at the time, as well, and mentioned how excited he is for the comic book movie that has been delayed from October 2023 to August 2024 due the Hollywood strikes. “Two years of my life went into creating and bringing this iconic villain to the big screen. Can’t wait for you to finally see it in theatres,” he wrote in the caption of his post.