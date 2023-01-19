Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kids: Learn About The 4 Daughters He Shares With Wife Sam

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson and director Sam Taylor-Johnson have been married since 2012

They share two biological daughters, Wylda and Romy

Aaron is also the stepfather of Sam’s two children she shares with her ex-husband, Jessie and Angelica

While Aaron Taylor-Johnson‘s rumored involvement in the James Bond franchise is still just a rumor, he’s enjoyed one super important role since 2010: father. The 33-year-old English actor and his wife of one decade, Sam Taylor-Johnson, 56, welcomed two daughters ahead of their 2012 wedding: They had Wylda Rae in 2010 and Romy Hero in 2012. Plus, Aaron has helped raise Sam’s two children she shares with her ex-husband, Jay Jopling: Angelica, 25, and Jessie, 15. Read on to learn about Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson’s four girls.

Wylda Rae

Wylda Rae was born in 2010 and is Aaron and Sam’s oldest biological daughter. Aaron recalled being completely overjoyed that they were expecting shortly after getting engaged in the fall of 2009. “I knew instantly with Sam that I’d found my soulmate,” Aaron gushed to The Telegraph in Aug. 2019. “I knew instantly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this person. I remember it very well, and a year to the day [after] I met her I proposed. I knew I wanted a family with her, I knew I wanted kids, and a month later she was pregnant with our first child.”

At 12 years old, Aaron and Sam keep Wylda out of the spotlight and almost completely off their socials. However, it is known that in 2020, Wylda broke her right arm. Sam posted a photo of her daughter’s hand wrapped up in a bubblegum pink cast decorated with her name as she held her hand seemingly in a cast of her own. “Two breaks in two arms left and right and that’s enough please. Thank you,” she captioned the June 24 post.

A few years prior in 2017, Aaron revealed Wylda spends time with other kids her age born to famous parents. “Yes, my daughter and Amy [Adams’] daughter are good friends so they’re hanging out. A little sleepover!” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Golden Globes.

Romy Hero

Romy Hero was brought into the world in 2012, just ahead of her parents’ summer wedding. Like her older sister, she is kept out of the spotlight. However, Aaron revealed in a 2019 interview on Live! With Kelly and Ryan that Romy plays basketball and that he was even her coach. “I didn’t intend to [coach]. It was one of those things where parents could volunteer, and I said, ‘Yeah, I’d love to.’ And they went, ‘Great, so you’re the coach,'” he recalled. He added that he had never played basketball before but was able to figure it out. However, it was his first and last time coaching basketball.

Romy is also quite the photographer, as Sam shared a stunning snapshot of herself posed on stone steps with her Marvel Cinematic Universe star husband and revealed Romy snapped the photo. “When your 10 yr old takes the best picture,” she captioned the gorgeous shot, seen above.

Angelica Jopling

As mentioned above, the Million Little Pieces director gave birth to her first daughter with her ex-husband, Jay Jopling. Angelica Jopling was born in 1997 and has taken to the arts. According to her Instagram page, she is the founding director of Incubator in London, an “exhibition programme with back-to-back week-long exhibitions showcasing the work of the most exceptional emerging artists working in London.”

Angelica has also dabbled in acting. She has four IMDb credits to her name, with half of them being films in which Aaron starred: Kick-Ass 2 and Nowhere Boy.

Jessie Jopling

Jessie Jopling was born to Sam and Jay in 2007. Very little is known about the Love You More director‘s second daughter. She leads a very private life and does not appear to have any public social media accounts.