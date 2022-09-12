Sam, 55, & Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, Pose In Rare Photo Taken By Daughter, 10

It’s unclear if Romy Taylor-Johnson knows what she wants to be when she grows up, but she might want to consider a life behind the camera. The young daughter of Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson captured her parents, and the photo was so good, that Sam, 55, had to share it with the world. “When your 10 yr old takes the best picture,” Sam captioned the Sept. 12 post of her alongside Aaron, 31, on some stoned steps. The Fifty Shades of Grey director and the Kick-Ass star looked like the coolest folk-indie-rock duo, with Sam wearing her blonde hair down to her shoulders while wearing a black ensemble with brown boots. Aaron had a paired his brown boots and gray-green paints with his shaggy hair and a necklace with a plunging neckline.

“You two are fat too cool,” commented Nilam Holmes. “Babes,” added Haley Bennet. Minnie Driver commented, “Crikey,” while Rose Ferguson left a string of heart emojis. “What a duo,” wrote Annabelle Wallis, while Julia Roberts left two “arrow-through-the-heart” emojis. “Whoa, couldn’t have done better myself,” commented photographer Lucy Pinter. “WOW AND THE BEST STYLING – hair clothes boots vibes sexy as hell,” added one fan.

The photo comes nearly three months after Sam and Aaron renewed their wedding vows. The couple tied the knot in June 2012, and the two each took a moment to reflect on the past ten years together. “My incredible husband, father to all 4 girls. I love you, I love you, I love you,” wrote Sam. She and Aaron share Romy and daughter Wylda, 12. Sam has two daughters – Angelica, 25, and 16-year-old Jessie – from a previous marriage.

“Yesterday was the most beautiful day, summer solstice, our 10th anniversary… we renewed our vows to one another and confessed our love in front of our nearest and dearest friends and family it was a celebration of love and joy!” wrote Aaron in June. “It was a magical unforgettable day, and the sun did not stop shining on us both.. we are blessed beyond belief. Sammy, you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world!”

Aaron and Sam met in 2008 on the set of Nowhere Boy, when he was 18, and she was 42. The couple has faced “negativity” over their 24-year age gap, according to an interview Aaron gave The Telegraph in 2019. “That’s their [the critics] problem and their issues, and however they perceive life,” he said. “I live my life to its fullest, and I operate from my instincts and from my heart, and I try to be as open as possible.”