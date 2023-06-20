Sam Taylor-Johnson, 56, Reacts To Husband Aaron’s Steamy ‘Kraven The Hunter’ Poster With Flirty Message

Sam Taylor-Johnson clearly thought her husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson looked fantastic in the new movie poster for his upcoming movie Kraven The Hunter. The director, 56, shared the poster for the upcoming Marvel movie, where her hubby, 33, plays the titular character, on her Instagram on Monday, June 19. She was clearly a fan of Aaron’s rugged look for the film.

In the poster, Aaron shows off his chiseled abs, as he wears an open-fur vest along with some brown leather gauntlets on his wrists. He also leans into the character’s big-game hunter look with a few teeth on a necklace. He also had his hair slicked back and had a thick beard. Sam left a flirty comment as she shared the photo. “Kraving my Hunter,” she wrote, along with a lion emoji.

Aaron also shared the poster for the film, and he showed that he was looking forward to longtime fans of the comic book finally getting a chance to see the way he brings the character to life. “Two years of my life went into creating and bringing this iconic villain to the big screen. Can’t wait for you to finally see it in theatres,” he wrote in the caption of his post. He also shared the movie’s trailer in a separate post.

Kraven The Hunter will hit theaters on October 6, 2023. It is part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which includes movies like Venom and Morbius. Some of the film’s other stars include Ariana DeBose as Calypso and Russell Crowe as Kraven’s dad.

Sam and Aaron have been married since 2012. The couple have two daughters (Wylda, 13, and Romy, 9) together, born in 2010 and 2012. The Fifty Shades Of Grey director also has two older daughters Angelica, 26, and Jessie, 17, from her previous marriage to art dealer Jay Jopling, who she was wed to from 1997 until 2008.

Sam hasn’t shied away from sharing her love for Aaron. She wrote a sweet birthday message for him on Instagram on June 13. “Happy Birthday dear heart,” she said. “You’re the sweetest husband and incredible Father to all our girls. We love you.”