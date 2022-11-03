Aaron, 32, & Sam Taylor-Johnson, 55, Can’t Keep Their Eyes Off Each Other At Event In London

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, and his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, 55, are madly in love with each other. The couple attended the Hot Lips Boutique opening in London on Oct. 31 and stared at each other with the biggest smiles on their faces. Aaron wrapped his arm around his wife of ten years and pulled her in close, as the pair looked totally smitten with each other. Now that’s true love!

Aaron dressed in a grey jacket over a white T-shirt and a pair of baggy black jeans. The curly-haired actor accessorized his look with a gold chain necklace and a white watch. Sam dressed in a navy suit that included matching pants and a jacket. The British filmmaker wore a white T-shirt under the suit with some gold jewelry including a necklace and a pair of earrings. Lastly, Sam rocked a pair of glasses that she looked through to stare into her handsome hubby’s eyes.

The couple also posed side-by-side for another sweet photo at the boutique. They were much more focused on each other than the jewelry collection being sold at the event. It’s beautiful to see how Aaron and Sam are still so in love after over a decade of marriage. They don’t let their 23-year age gap slow down their romance in any way.

Aaron and Sam actually renewed their vows over the summer in honor of their tenth anniversary, which they documented on Instagram. The Bullet Train star and the Fifty Shades of Grey director shared a romantic kiss after saying “I do” once again in one of the photos. “10 glorious years,” Sam adorably captioned the June 22 Instagram post. “My incredible husband, father to all 4 girls. I love you, I love you, I love you,” she continued. “Love conquers all.”

The couple first met on the set of Sam’s 2009 movie Nowhere Boy, which she directed, and Aaron starred in as a young John Lennon. The actor was 18 at the time, and Sam was 42. By 2012, they were married in Somerset, England. They share two daughters, 12-year-old Wylda Rae and 10-year-old Romy Hero. Sam has two additional daughters, 25-year-old Angelica Jopling, and 17-year-old old Jessie Phoenix Jopling, from her previous marriage to Jay Jopling.Angelica Jopling .