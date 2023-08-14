Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, Admits He Knew He Would Be A ‘Young Father’ Before He Married Wife Sam, 56

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, told Esquire that he always saw himself as a family man even before he married his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, 56. The actor said in Esquire‘s September 2023 cover story, published August 14, that when he was around 10 or 11 years old, he knew that “I was going to have a big family. I knew I was going to be a young father. I knew I was going to have many kids.” Aaron has two daughters with his wife. He’s also a stepfather to Sam’s two children that she shares with her ex-husband.

Aaron and Sam met in 2009 on the set of their film Nowhere Boy. Aaron told Esquire that he didn’t fall in love with Sam just because of their work collaborations. “I don’t think that’s accurate. Yeah, we worked—I met Sam as actor and director. I think we’re really great at collaborating. But that’s not why I fell in love with her,” the Kraven The Hunter star said.

Later in the interview, Aaron stopped the talk about his relationship with his wife, who is 23 years older than him. “I’m trying to be as honest as possible,” he said. “I’ve probably talked to you more about my kids and Sam than I have with anybody. I’ve got really nothing to hide, and I’m secure in what we have. But I’m not going to unlock things that are actually precious to me.”

Aaron was 18 years old, and Sam was 42, when they tied the knot in 2012. The couple welcomed daughter Wylda Rae in 2010 and her little sister Romy Hero in 2012, the same year as their England wedding. Despite a near-constant rumor of a split between the pair, Aaron and Sam are still going strong, and they don’t care about the criticism of their large age gap. “I grew up pretty quickly — I left school at 15. I had a totally different upbringing from my kids, so when I met Sam I’d already lived a life far beyond that of most of my contemporaries — I didn’t relate to anyone my age,” Aaron told The Telegraph in Aug. 2019. “I just feel that we’re on the same wavelength.”

To celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary in 2022, Aaron and Sam renewed their vows. The Bullet Train star shared a photo of the couple kissing on their big day, alongside the sweetest message to Sam. Aaron said the vow renewal that was done in front of their family and friends was “a celebration of love and joy.” Aaron also called his wife of a decade his “soulmate,” his “life,” and his “world” in his tribute.