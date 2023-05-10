Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, Rocks Mustache & Sideburns While Out With Wife Sam, 52, In Rare Photos

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was spotted on a romantic stroll with his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, in the tony district of Notting Hill in London on Wednesday. The British actor, 32, who is rumored to be in talks for the James Bond role, rocked a mustache and sideburns as he held hands with the 52-year-old filmmaker, as seen in photos here via DailyMail. A gray tee and black pants rounded out Aaron’s casual look as Sam followed suit with a double denim ensemble.

Despite a near-constant rumor of a split between the pair, who met in 2009 on the set of their film Nowhere Boy, they looked happy and loved-up during the walkabout. It was a nice little break for the doting parents, who welcomed daughter Wylda Rae in 2010 and her little sister Romy Hero in 2012, the same year Aaron and Sam tied the knot!

As fans know, Aaron and Sam are well aware of their large age-gap. “I grew up pretty quickly — I left school at 15. I had a totally different upbringing from my kids, so when I met Sam I’d already lived a life far beyond that of most of my contemporaries — I didn’t relate to anyone my age,” Aaron told The Telegraph in Aug. 2019. “I just feel that we’re on the same wavelength.”

“I knew instantly with Sam that I’d found my soulmate,” he added. “I knew instantly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this person”

And the couple appears to be going from strength to strength. In June 2022, Aaron shared an adorable photo on Instagram of the couple kissing to celebrate their tenth anniversary. He also revealed they renewed their vows. “Yesterday was the most beautiful day, summer solstice, our 10th anniversary… we renewed our vows to one another and confessed our love in front of our nearest and dearest friends and family it was a celebration of love and joy!” he gushed. “A decade of marriage. It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both.. we are blessed beyond belief. … Sammy you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world!”

Meanwhile, Aaron has been setting the internet on fire with rumors he had a secret audition to take over the James Bond role after Daniel Craig’s last hoorah in No Time To Die. Even Aaron’s Marvel co-star Chris Evans is giving Aaron the thumbs up! “I’ll do it,” Chris joked to WIRED in April when asked who he thought should take on the iconic spy character. “No, I’m a big Aaron Taylor-Johnson guy.”