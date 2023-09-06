‘Teen Mom’s Maci Bookout Admits Ryan Edwards’ Overdose Was ‘Tough’ On Son Bentley

Image Credit: MTV

Maci Bookout, 32, broke down in tears in the wake of Ryan Edwards’ overdose. During the September 6 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Maci had to face the troubling news head-on with her son, Bentley. Ryan overdosed after leaving rehab early.

“When I found out that Ryan had overdosed, that’s truly the first time I was genuinely scared,” Maci cries. “Having to have that conversation with Bentley, and just seeing that… I know how I felt hearing it, but Ryan’s not my dad. All of it is so hard. Bentley feels all of that times a million, and he’s a kid.”

Maci’s ex-boyfriend had been court-ordered to complete 30 days in rehab after his latest arrest. “It’s really tough on Bentley because I feel like this is the best relationship that him and Ryan have ever had,” Maci admitted. After two weeks, Ryan called Maci to tell her that he was coming home early. Maci didn’t agree with Ryan’s decision whatsoever.

Ryan left rehab and attended Bentley’s baseball game. Maci noted that Ryan and her husband, Taylor McKinney, were cordial to each other. Soon after leaving rehab in April 2023, Ryan overdosed. He was found unconscious with his car still running.

Two doses of Narcan were used to revive Ryan. “They did not get him back until after he was at the hospital,” Maci told her friends. Following his hospitalization, Ryan was arrested and had to return to jail.

The mom-of-three admitted to her friends that she believes Ryan thinks he’s “invincible.” She also pointed out that Bentley is aware of everything that’s going on in his dad’s life. As Maci dealt with the fallout of Ryan’s overdose, she visited his mother, Jen Edwards. They spoke about Ryan, his approaching court date, and how they would try to support him moving forward.

Maci told Ryan’s mom that she was concerned after not hearing from Ryan for an extended period of time. She realized something was wrong when people began texting her links to “tabloid” coverage of Ryan’s overdose. Jen apologized for not calling or texting Maci immediately. “I want him to be okay,” an emotional Jen told Maci.

After his overdose, Ryan was sentenced to nearly one year in jail after pleading guilty to harassing his wife, Mackenzie Edwards. He was released from prison in July 2023 and entered a halfway house.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Maci about the state of Ryan and Bentley’s relationship. “[Their relationship is] pretty good,” Maci revealed. “Taylor and I kind of came to the realization a couple weeks ago that we feel like he communicates more consistently right now with Bentley than before, just as far as calling and talking to him and stuff like that. So the silver lining I guess is it — even though it’s kind of been a s*** show — it’s kind of been like a blessing in disguise.”

Ryan seems to be doing well these days. In August 2023, Bentley posted a photo with his dad, stepdad Taylor, and grandfather Larry Edwards as they played golf. New episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter air Wednesdays on MTV.