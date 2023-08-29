‘Teen Mom’s Bentley Edwards, 15, Spends Quality Time With Dad Ryan After Family Drama: Photos

Ryan Edwards, 35, spent some quality time with his son Bentley whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout, this week. The 15-year-old took to Instagram to share a group photo of himself posing with his dad, grandfather Larry Edwards, and stepdad Taylor McKinney, on a golf course during a day of golfing on Aug. 27. “Family,” he simply captioned the post.

The post received a lot of comments from followers, including Jen Edwards, Ryan’s mom and Bentley’s grandmother. “Love it !!” she exclaimed. Others also pointed out how glad they were to see Ryan and Bentley spending time together. “Glad to see Ryan in a better space😎💯,” one follower wrote, while another called the photo “awesome.”

Bentley’s latest photo with his dad, whom he’s spent a lot of time away from, comes after many years of drama, due to Ryan’s substance abuse struggles and legal issues. Maci was granted a two-year restraining order against Ryan in 2018, and Taylor previously had a headline-making altercation with Larry, 62, while on camera, so their group meetup is quite a delightful surprise.

Ryan was released from jail, where he served several months for drug-related incidents, earlier this year, and was brought to a halfway house in July. Maci spoke to HollywoodLife about the experience and how her ex was still communicating with Bentley, in an interview when he was still in jail.

“He calls pretty regularly — a couple times a week,” she revealed. “He’s doing as good as he can be. Some days are better than others, and he’s had some rough patches of just depression and all the things. I mean, I’ve never been to jail, but I can only imagine what that’s like. But he’s doing good.”

In addition to Bentley, Ryan is the father of son Jagger, 5, and daughter Stella, 3, who he shares with estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards. Mackenzie, who was married to Ryan for almost six years, reportedly filed for divorce from him in Feb. 2023, after he was arrested for drug possession.