Kim Kardashian Wows In Gold Bikini: Photos

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

No one does a bikini selfie like Kim Kardashian! The 42-year-old gave her 364 million Instagram followers two sexy mirror selfies, as she rocked nothing but a tiny metallic gold bikini on Sept. 6. Kim wowed in the chic swimsuit and opted to have a full face of glam in the carousel of photos. She styled her raven-hued tresses down in a classic Hollywood blowout and completed her look with a sultry brown lip.

“All that glitters is gold,” The Kardashians star captioned the post, which has over 719K likes and counting. Soon after she shared the bikini photos, many of her followers flocked to the comments to react, including her sister Khloe Kardashian, 39. The Good American co-founder penned nothing but three sparkle emojis and “liked” Kim’s post. Meanwhile, the fans gushed at the ensemble. “Your [sic] perfect just as you are,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “Omg you are gorgeous.”

The mother-of-four’s latest Instagram post comes amid her debut in the official trailer of American Horror Story: Delicate. The trailer was released on Sept. 6, just two weeks ahead of the Season 12 premiere. Kim stars in the upcoming season of Ryan Murphy‘s series alongside Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, and Gilmore Girls alum Matt Czuchry.

Soon after the trailer was released, many fans of the series took to the comments to react to seeing the SKIMS founder in the clip. “They are taking Kim and Emma as a duo is looking great,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in with, “Very interesting , they managed to get my attention…” Meanwhile, a separate viewer couldn’t help but express their anticipation for the horror show. “I’m excited! There is definitely a lot of potential for this season,” they penned. AHS regular Denis O’Hare is set to return along with Pose alum Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Aside from Kim’s AHS debut and bikini snapshots, she most recently took to Instagram to share moments from the Beyonce concert on Sept. 5. The style icon hit up the Renaissance concert in Los Angeles alongside her daughter North West, Khloe, her niece Penelope Disick, and Kris Jenner. The event proved to be a family occasion as both Kylie, 26, and Kendall Jenner, 27, were also spotted at the fun night out on Sept. 4. The cosmetics maven made headlines after she was spotting packing on the PDA with actor Timothée Chalamet, 27, at the concert.

