Natalie Portman Rocks Chanel Mini Skirt & Ditches Wedding Ring In Germany 1 Month After Benjamin Millepied Split

Image Credit: Action Press/Shutterstock

It’s been a month since Natalie Portman reportedly split from husband Benjamin Millepied, and the actress is looking as gorgeous as ever! In a photo you can see below, the Black Swan actress, 42, rocked a Chanel mini skirt and matching blazer as she appeared onstage at the IAA Conference on Affordable Sustainable Mobility in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday. Though she accessorized with her dazzlingly famous smile and a pair of sky-high wedge heels, she was missing a notable accessory — her elegant wedding ring from the ballet star. Natalie wore her soft brown hair long and straight around her shoulders as she chatted onstage. A natural makeup palette underscored her beauty perfectly.

Natalie and Benjamin, who met on the set of The Black Swan, seem to have gone their separate ways after a report that Benjamin had reportedly engaged in an affair 25-year-old climate activist. “After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” an insider told Us Weekly for the August 7 report.

The former couple share two children, son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6, marrying in 2012 after a two-year courtship. All seemed to be well before French news outlet French news outlet Voici alleged in a June report that the dancer embarked on a “short-lived” affair. “It was short-lived and it is over,” a source told PEOPLE for a Friday, June 2 report. At the time, the outlet claimed they were still together, with Millepied attempting to mend things after the alleged “enormous mistake.”

“He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” the source reportedly said. “Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.”

On June 10, photos emerged of Natalie seemingly wiping away tears while sitting on a park bench next to Benjamin. Almost two months later, in August, she was seen sans wedding ring in Australia.