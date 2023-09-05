Inside Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet’s ‘Uncomplicated’ Romance

Image Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock / Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet‘s new relationship is apparently quite the passionate one. The 26-year-old makeup mogul and 27-year-old actor made major headlines when they were photographed showing off PDA at Beyonce‘s Renaissance Tour concert over the weekend, and now we’re learning they reportedly have “off the charts” chemistry and have been enjoying an “uncomplicated” romance. [They have a] “really close connection” and “their chemistry is off the charts,” an insider told Us Weekly. The source also said they “make as much time for each other” as possible despite their “incredibly busy schedules.”

Another source told PEOPLE that their romance has been “fun and uncomplicated” and confirmed the length of time they’ve been dating. “They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy,” the source said. “He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.”

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at Beyoncé’s birthday concert tonight in LA (📹 chrissgardner) pic.twitter.com/7sLYvyYYg8 — Timothée Chalamet Fans (@TimotheeUpdates) September 5, 2023

“He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie,” the source continued. “She likes that he is a private guy.”

“They had an amazing time together at Beyoncé’s concert,” the first source also said. “[Their] bond just keeps getting stronger.”

Kylie and Timothee first sparked dating rumors in April 2023, and have seemed to try to keep their outings as private as possible. The former was seen visiting the latter’s house numerous times over the past few months, but their attendance at the Beyonce concert is the first time they’ve been open with their affection for each other. Breakup rumors also happened just one month ago, but it’s clear to see all is good between them!

Before Kylie was romantically involved with Timothee, she was in an on-again, off-again relationship with rapper Travis Scott, who is the father of her two kids, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1. The former lovebirds reportedly broke things off for good in Jan. 2023, but have remained friendly in co-parenting their kids, and have often been seen together on special occasions like birthdays and more. Before Kylie, Timothee has been romantically linked to Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp, and Eiza Gonzalez.