Jimmy Buffett’s Sister Laurie Reveals They Both Battled Cancer Together Before His Death

Jimmy Buffett and his sister, Laurie Buffett, both battled different forms of cancer together before the late singer-songwriter died. “Jimmy and I were diagnosed with cancer [at] about the same time,” Laurie, 74, told PEOPLE on Monday, September 4. “It was four years ago, and Jimmy was actually diagnosed first. When Jimmy found out [I had cancer], he brought the whole family and the dogs to Montana to be with me.”

Laurie was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, whereas Jimmy — who died at 76 years old on September 1 — had Merkel cell skin cancer. During her interview, Laurie recalled that her and Jimmy’s diagnoses came amid the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sister of the late “Margaritaville” artist added that she and Jimmy “became closer because of [their] cancers.”

“We talked before and after our scans,” Laurie said. “We shared a club that nobody wants to join. I am thunderstruck that Jimmy didn’t make it. … I rode my horse during my treatments and tried to continue with my life the same way Jimmy has done.”

Laurie is now cancer-free after undergoing surgery at Duke University and completing treatment in Montana.

Jimmy performed for his fans during his final months. His last stage appearance took place in July in Rhode Island. Laurie noted in her interview that “Jimmy wanted to perform the shows that he had to cancel.”

Jimmy’s sister concluded, “He brought joy to so many. I am very emotional now. When Jimmy was in the world, I felt safe.”

Following the shocking news of his death, fans of Jimmy — including several celebrities — remembered him for his talent and personality. Among the most recognizable tributes came from Miles Teller, Andy Cohen, and former president Bill Clinton.

Shortly after Jimmy died, Laurie shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute for her brother, whom she called “Bubba.” He sweetly called her “Lala.”

“Lulu and I were just with Bubba,” Laurie wrote in her caption on September 2 alongside three photos of her and Jimmy. “We talked about our childhood where only siblings can relate. I told him I’ve known him longer than anyone on the planet. He smiled with those twinkling blue eyes and squeezed my hand.”