Chase Sui Wonders Spotted at U.S. Open After Pete Davidson Split

Chase Sui Wonders, 27, looked like she was having a great time at the U.S. Open, despite her recent split from Pete Davidson. The actress was photographed smiling and chatting with a friend as she sat and watched a match on Tuesday. She wore a casually stylish outfit that included a black short-sleeved top that was trimmed in white, and had her long hair down and parted in the middle.

The public appearance comes less than a week after Chase made headlines for her breakup with Pete. A report by PEOPLE confirmed the two had gone their separate ways after dating since the end of 2022. “He’s single again,” a source told the outlet. “He’s out and about and doing really well.”

The former lovebirds reportedly first met on the set of their film, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, and hit it off right away. Chase called the relationship “sacred” in May, and gushed over their connection. “We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred,” she told NYLON at the time.

She also talked about what it was like to date Pete, who became a high-profile celebrity over the past few years. “The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes … it’s like a video game,” she explained. “It feels like another weird player came into the video game. I feel like I’m still on my own path. My life hasn’t changed that much.”

As Chase moves on from her romance with Pete, she seems to be enjoying the last few weeks of summer. In addition to her U.S. Open appearance, the talented star took to Instagram to share a gorgeous makeup-free photo of herself hanging out under the sun. She was wearing a yellow one strap top and looked into the camera as sunglasses rested on top of her head. “wen👏yu👏givme👏those👏ocean👏eyes👏,” she captioned the post.