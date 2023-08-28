Jason Momoa Takes Daughter Lola, 16, Grocery Shopping With Friends In Rare Photos

Lola Momoa got to spend some quality time with both her famous dad, Jason Momoa, and some friends while grocery shopping in L.A. on Aug. 27.

August 28, 2023
Jason Momoa was the ultimate girl dad when he took his daughterLola Momoa, 16, and two of her friends to the grocery store on Aug. 27. The group hit up Erewhon in Calabasas, with Jason standing out while wearing a tank top and khaki pants for the outing, in photos which you can see here. One of Lola’s friends could be seen pushing the grocery cart, which was filled with paper bags. Lola lagged behind while munching on some food, and Jason towered over the rest of the group as he led them to the car.

Lola is the eldest child who Jason shares with his ex, Lisa Bonet. The two are also parents to a 14-year-old son, Nakoa Wolf. Lisa also has a daughter, Zoe Kravitz, with her ex, Lenny Kravitz.

With an 11 year age difference between them, Lisa was Jason’s childhood crush when he used to watch her on The Cosby Show. The two finally met in person in 2005, and just two years later, Lola was born. Nakoa-Wolf followed in Dec. 2008.

It wasn’t until 2017 that Jason and Lisa finally tied the knot after more than ten years together. They wed in a secret, intimate ceremony that October. Fans were shocked when the duo announced their separation in Jan. 2022. At the time, they vowed to remain amicable as co-parents to their two children, who they confirmed would be their main focus after the split. They appeared to hold up this promise, as Jason was seen bringing a Christmas tree into Lisa’s house in Dec. 2022.

In addition to remaining friendly with Lisa, Jason also has a great relationship with Zoe and Lenny. In August 2022, Lenny actually sent love to Jason on Instagram for his birthday. “Happy birthday, Jason,” he wrote. “Love and respect always.” Meanwhile, Jason supported Zoe while attending the premiere of her movie The Batman in March 2022, despite having split from her mom just months earlier. Lisa was not in attendance.

