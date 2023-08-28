Allison Holker Dances Publicly For The First Time 8 Months After tWitch’s Death: Watch

Allison Holker has decided to dance again in the midst of coping with the devastating loss of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The SYTYCD alum posted two new dancing videos, her first since her husband died in December 2022. On August 26, the 35-year-old danced alongside Brittany Russell to Missy Elliott‘s 2003 track “Bomb Intro / Pass That Dutch.” On TikTok, Allison wrote that she was “happy to be back.”

She shared the same dancing video on Instagram and penned a longer message to her fans. “Truly felt so good to dance again. I was overwhelmed with so many emotions,” Allison said. “I was both scared and excited. But dance has always been there for me… even now and I am so grateful for that. And thank you @bperryrussell for making it so fun and making me feel safe!”

Her first dancing video was posted on TikTok on August 23. The clip featured Allison and her daughter, Weslie, 15, dancing to a “My Heart Will Go On” remix. “When your life is a mess but you just trying to vibe,” she captioned the post.

Allison and tWitch, a fellow dancer and choreographer, were known for their dancing duo videos. Their dancing videos often included their kids Weslie, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3, and would frequently go viral on social media.

The beloved Ellen DJ died by suicide at the age of 40 on December 13, 2022. “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” Allison wrote in her first post after tWitch’s death. In her first TV interview months later, Allison admitted that she was “still shocked” over tWitch’s passing. “There’s no one that saw this coming,” she said.

Allison recently opened up about how she hadn’t been able to dance since before her husband’s death. “Dancing with him was so special,” she told PEOPLE in May 2023. “I haven’t danced yet. That’s gonna be a big step for me, but I know that I’ll get there. He’s guiding me on this path.”