‘Sister Wives’: Kody Admits To ‘Anger Issues’ & Asks Christine To Go To Counseling

Kody Brown and Christine Brown met face-to-face for the first time since she moved away on the season 18 premiere of Sister Wives, and their conversation continued on the Aug. 27 episode. Kody admittedly “didn’t want to be” at the lunch with Christine, and flat-out told her he still had “anger issues” over the end of their relationship. “Christine, herself, her face, doesn’t bother me,” Kody explained. “It’s what she’s doing with our children, talking [to them] behind my back about the reason she left.”

Christine continued to defend herself against Kody’s claims that she was trying to pit the kids against him. “That’s not true,” she insisted. “I am their sounding board. They get to talk to me about things that are hard and I listen.”

The exes also had different viewpoints about why their marriage fell apart. Christine felt that Kody became distant when he married his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, in 2014. She admitted that it felt like Robyn was the “favorite” wife because Kody spent most of his time with her. Kody did not agree with this opinion.

“I’ve thought about doing breakup counseling with you,” he told Christine. “Like, let’s get to a place where we can be functional. I gotta get to a place where I don’t hate you so I don’t speak bad about you to my children.” Christine said she was “fine” with doing counseling with Kody, but in a confessional, she admitted that she didn’t think it would ever actually happen.

“Kody’s been bringing up going to counseling and therapy for years,” she explained. “We’re not going to do it. I’m just going to flat out tell you, we’re just not going to. For years I cared. Whatever he needed, whatever he wanted…I wanted to be the best wife ever. Even when it didn’t matter to him. I would’ve done anything he needed me to do, but I’m done. I’m not going to do a thing for him anymore.”

Christine told Kody that she just wanted to get to a place where they could be friends, especially for the sake of their youngest daughter, Truely. Kody was more pessimistic about that happening. “I feel like I need to figure out how to forgive her, but am I ever going to trust her? Probably not,” he said. “There’s no way for me to enjoy her company.”

The episode was filmed ahead of Thanksgiving 2021. Kody and Christine split earlier that year and she moved away from him to live closer to some of her kids in Utah. Since then, Kody has also split from two of his other wives, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown.