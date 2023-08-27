Sasha Obama, 22, Loads Up On Solo Grocery Run At Trader Joe’s In LA: Photos

Sasha Obama, 22, was spotted out and about at LA’s most popular grocery store: Trader Joe’s! The youngest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was spotted pushing a red grocery cart at the retailers West Hollywood location on Saturday, August 26. Several brown paper bags could be seen in her cart as she made here way through a parking lot, presumably back to a vehicle in the images via Daily Mail.

The University of Southern California graduate appeared to be in her own world as she kept her Apple AirPods Max in silver over her ears. She kept her outfit casual and summer-ready with a ripped taupe colored tube top paired with a long pink ruffled skirt, channeling a bohemian vibe. Sasha accessorized with a clear pair of optical glasses on her face — likely prescription — and added a very 2000s detail with a seemingly vintage Juicy Couture bag over her shoulder.

The brown velour and pink logo bag included black leather trim and gold chains, and appeared to be a variation on the popular brands’ Daydreamer purse, which first hit the market in around 2008. Of course, everything old is new again — and Sasha is one of many Gen Z-ers to ride the 2000s trend wave. She also appeared to rock a long chrome colored silver manicure.

Sasha and her sister Malia Obama, 25, have been out in the public eye more frequently as of late — including a surprising appearance earlier this week as they partied with Drake on Tuesday, August 22 following his final Los Angeles show at the Crypto.com Arena. The sisters were spotted headed into members’ only The Bird Streets Club for the soirée , with Sasha in a gorgeous black corset and oversized pants, sandals and a large pair of hoop earrings.

Although Sasha is living away from her parents in Los Angeles, the 22 year old was sent lots of birthday love from Barack and Michelle last June. “Where does the time go? Happy birthday, Sasha!” Barack, 61, wrote in June as he shared a throwback photo of himself holding Sasha at what looked like their old Chicago home. “It’s been the greatest gift to watch you become such a confident, intelligent, and beautiful young woman. Can’t wait to see what this year ahead brings you,” he also wrote in his sweet tribute.