Gigi Hadid Posts Sweet Birthday Message For BFF Blake Lively: ‘Magical Friend & Mamma’

Gigi Hadid showed major love to Blake Lively on her pal’s 36th birthday! The model, 28, took to Instagram story to share a throwback photo of the two, seemingly in Blake’s kitchen when the Gossip Girl star was pregnant with her third child Betty, now 3. Blake’s baby bump could be seen on display in a black dress while Gigi sat at her kitchen table sipping a mug.

“Pretty sure this pic is before her (our) baby number 1 but I just love it bc I still feel like the baby of the group,” Gigi wrote over the photo via her Instagram story. “Lots-o-angelbabies later, u are a magical friend and mamma — protective, warm, witty, thoughtful, talented, HOT!” she also said.

“Ur made of all the good stuff like rainbow sprinkles and butter and bourbon whipped creme. And lobster salad. Lots of lobster salad,” Gigi went on in her hilarious and sweet message. “Thank you for your light and example sister @blakelively. Wishing you the best year yet. u know ily!” she signed off.

Blake reposted the cute snap, revealing that the photo was not before her first baby but actually her third (as only besties will do). “This was before baby #3 for me and #1 for you,” she commented back with a red heart, before making a cute joke about “coparenting” with the model. “Coparenting with you whether you agree to raise my children or not is one of my life’s greatest joys. Love you, mama, sister, friend,” The Shallows actress penned back, referencing Gigi’s daughter Khai, now almost 3.

Blake and Gigi have been friends for almost a decade, seemingly connecting years ago through mutual bestie Taylor Swift. Taylor, 33, notoriously held back-to-back Memorial Day parties at her Rhode Island home, which were attended by both Blake and Gigi — dubbed as members of Taylor’s “girl squad.” In more recent months, the ladies have been supporting Taylor through her split from Joe Alwyn — heading to dinner with Taylor back in April. Gigi and Blake have also both attended her sold-out Eras Tour concerts in various cities.