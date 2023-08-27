Britney Spears & Mystery Man Spotted On Late Night Food Run Amid Her Split From Sam Asghari: Photos

Britney Spears was out with a brunette mystery man. The pop star, 41, was joined by the man — who wore loose fitting jeans, a white t-shirt and glasses — along with her security guard for a food stop on Saturday, August 26. Brit was snapped getting into an SUV with her hair down, rocking a pair of tinted glasses and a baby pink dress in the images via Daily Mail.

The late night food run comes amid her split from husband Sam Asghari, 29, after just 14 months of marriage. Both Britney and Sam, who had been together since 2016, confirmed news of the impending divorce on their social media accounts.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business,” the Kentwood native wrote on August 19. The video was accompanied by a video of her dancing toJanet Jackson‘s 1993 hit “If” as she wore a black crop top and lime green bottoms.

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you,” the mom of two also said. “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses,” she wrote.

Prior to this food run, she was also spotted on what appeared to be a solo one to Dave’s Hot Chicken in Oxnard, California on August 18. She later revealed she was “meeting a so called ‘friend'” at the establishment and drove an hour, but suggested that the paparazzi were “tipped off” about her location. “The car I was in was never used before … so how I was I followed ??? Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on,” she explained, revealing that she invited her “fav boys” to come over and hang out with her instead. Brit was also at Starbucks with a man in her passenger seat on August 23 as she drove her white Mercedes Benz.