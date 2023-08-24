Britney Spears Seen With Mystery Man In Her Car On Starbucks Run One Week After Split From Sam Asgari: Photos

Britney Spears was spotted with a new man as she stepped out for Starbucks on Wednesday, Aug. 23. In new photos obtained by DailyMail, which you can see here, the popstar, 41, was seen with mystery man sitting beside her as she drove to grab some coffee while driving through Calabasas. As she drove her Mercedes-Benz, the man was seen seated in the passenger seat, difficult to see through the window.

As Britney pulled into the coffee chain’s drive-thru, she appeared to speak on her phone in a red case. She wore a pair of large sunglasses with white frames and grabbed the coffee. The man in the passenger seat wore a black San Francisco Giants cap and appeared to be speaking with the “Oops! I Did It Again” singer in some of the photos.

The photos were taken almost exactly a week after it was revealed that Britney and her husband of 14 months Sam Asghari were splitting up on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Later in the day, it was revealed that the fitness trainer, 29, had filed for divorce from the popstar.

A day later, Sam released a statement sharing his feelings about the split. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he said in an Instagram Story. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

Days after the split, Britney released a statement about the breakup along with one of her videos of her dancing on her Instagram. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business,” she wrote in the caption. “I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you.”