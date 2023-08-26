LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Is Gorgeous In Orange Jumpsuit For ‘Virgo Season’

Savannah James, 36, took to Instagram to share new photos of herself looking gorgeous in a mostly orange patterned jumpsuit. The wife of LeBron James seemed to be preparing for her upcoming birthday on Sunday, as she posed at the top of a staircase while holding a purse that matched her outfit. She had her long, wavy blonde hair down and showed off epic makeup that went perfectly with her look.

“Virgo SZN 💛🧡8.27,” Savannah wrote in the caption for the photos. In addition to snapshots of herself, the beauty included a photo of an early black and white birthday cake. The post brought on many compliments and/or birthday wishes from followers.

Before Savannah wowed with her latest photos, she made headlines back in May, when she walked the red carpet with LeBron at the premiere of Shooting Stars in Los Angeles, CA. She looked incredible in a black sheer suit that was made up of black fabric flowers. She paired it with black heels and had her shoulder-length hair down. LeBron also looked handsome in an all white suit and sneakers.

The dress Savannah wore at the 2023 ESPYs in July, was also a big hit. The beauty wore a long-sleeved sheer gown with maroon, purple, and black sequins all over it. She added matching makeup that included purple eyeshadow, and shared photos of the memorable look as her makeup team, who she referred to as “the most elite glam team,” worked their magic on her.

When Savannah’s not making headlines for her pretty style, she’s doing so for her family life. The doting mother’s oldest son, Bronny James, 18, was in the news on Friday, when the cause of his recent cardiac arrest incident, which left him hospitalized last month, was revealed. “It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated,” a released statement from the family’s rep read.

The statement also mentioned when Bronny was expected to return on the basketball court. “We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future,” the statement continued. “We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”