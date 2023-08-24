Billie Eilish Spotted By Fans Flying Coach & Praised For Skipping The Private Jet

Stars are really just like us… sometimes! Billie Eilish, 21, was spotted flying in economy during a commercial flight on Aug. 19 and now her fans are making the moment go viral (watch the video below). Many of the “Bad Guy” hitmaker’s fans praised her for not flying on a private jet and choosing to fly among non-famous people. During the trip, the songstress rocked a baby-blue hooded sweatshirt and accessorized with a gray beanie that featured matching blue stars.

A fan, who was seemingly on the flight, shared the video via TikTok and gushed about being feet away from Billie. “Pov: you’re in a plane with Billie (Still cant believe wtf just happened),” they captioned the clip, which now has over 980K views. In the post, the fan added a series of videos of Billie on the flight, including a snapshot of her boarding the plane with her black backpack on.

Once the clip landed on social media, many of the Grammy winner‘s fans took to the comments to praise her for flying on the commercial airline. “Omg she’s so humble being in economy!!”, one admirer wrote, along with a crying emoji. Meanwhile, a separate fan couldn’t help but admit they would try to get a closer glimpse of her on the plane. “I would js [sic] go to the bathroom in the front every 5 minutes to look at her,” they joked, while the video’s owner replied, “you couldnt i tried, they said you can only use the bathroom in the back.” When another fan commented that would “go there,” the owner of the clip explained that Billie’s team said “no” when they tried. “I did but when i stood up her whole team said no,” they claimed in the comments.

Billie singing along to “TURN HEEL” last week at Jesse’s mixtape listening party! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/s15anOxGwe — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) August 25, 2023

Amid the viral moment of the 21-year-old on the commercial flight, her fans also took to Twitter to react to a new video from Billie and her ex-boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, 32. In the clip, she appeared to be singing along to Jesse’s new song “Turn Heel,” in which be brags about getting a “text” from her. “I just got a text from Billie,” she mouthed in the video alongside the 32-year-old musician. She also was pictured singing the lyrics, “that’s silly /Somehow I’m really /A self-made rock and roll star like Ziggy /No biggie.”

The comments were full of compliments on Billie’s look and reactions to seeing the exes back together in the same room. “she looks stunning tho!”, one admirer wrote, while another added, “She looks so happy and full of joy about it. It’s really nice to see that in her.” Jesse and the Billie Eilish Fragrances founder were first linked to each other in Oct. 2022 but ended up calling it quits by May 2023. “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” a rep for Billie told HollywoodLife at the time of their split. They also reassured that there was “no cheating,” and that she is “currently single.”