Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Shares Rare PDA Photos Of Them Together On His Birthday: ‘Always & Forever’

Vanessa Bryant, 41, honored the late Kobe Bryant on his birthday August 23 with a new Instagram tribute. Vanessa shared ten cuddly photos of the couple from when Kobe was still alive to commemorate what would’ve been his 45th birthday. The girl mom included mostly PDA pictures of herself and her late husband kissing, hugging, and holding hands during their many adventures together. Vanessa also wrote out a message about Kobe that read, “Happy birthday, baby. I love you always & forever. ❤️.” She included the hashtag for his birthdate, August 23, 1978.

Vanessa Bryant wishes Kobe a happy 45th birthday on her IG ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2jeneVImQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 23, 2023

Kobe died in 2020 alongside his and Vanessa’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, in a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of seven others. Vanessa, who is mom to three other daughters, Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6, and Kapri, 4, was devastated over the accident and she’s still grieving the losses today. But Vanessa finds solace in being able to honor Kobe and Gianna on important occasions like their birthdays and her wedding anniversary.

On Kobe’s birthday in 2022, Vanessa posted a picture of the couple from 2009, when Kobe won his fourth NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and his first NBA Finals MVP. “Happy birthday, baby! I love you and miss you so much!” Vanessa wrote in her tribute. The year prior, Vanessa marked her 20th wedding anniversary to Kobe with a beautiful picture from their 2001 wedding.

Vanessa most recently honored Kobe with her three daughters in March by unveiling his handprints and footprints at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Natalia, the oldest of Vanessa’s kids, gave a speech at the ceremony and called Kobe the “MVP of girl dads.” She also said in her speech, “Dad, you’re an icon, a legend, the storyteller, and most importantly, the best girl dad any young woman could ever dream of. I’m honored to be here to represent you and our family, and we are extremely proud of you,” according to PEOPLE.

After Kobe and Gianna’s accident, Vanessa sued the LA Sheriff’s office, alleging that first responders caused “severe emotional distress” by taking photos of her husband and daughter’s dead bodies following the crash. Fearing that the images would be leaked online, Vanessa sought to “hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct,” her lawyer said. She reached a $28.5 million settlement with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in March. The settlement amount included the $15 million she won in her invasion-of-privacy case.